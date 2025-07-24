VC Dr Kale & team get patent for innovation on identify soil nutrients

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr K V Kale, who is a Professor from Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) and Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Lonere, received a patent from Government of India for his innovative method of identifying soil nutrients.

He submitted his innovation titled ‘Method for Exploration of Major Soil Nutrients Based on Spectral Bands and Development of Digital Spectral Signatures.

Controller of Patents granted the patent for Dr Kale and his team for 20 years. The team has developed this system and method through which one can easily identify the soil nutrients that can be used to classify the soil types according to their properties and generate soil maps very easily.

Dr Amol Vibhute, Dr Sandeep Gaikwad, Dr Rajesh Dhumal, Dr Ajay Nagne, Dr Dhananjay Nalavade, Dr Rupali Surase and Mahesh Solankar also contributed for the innovation. Also, soil spectral library was developed for matching the unknown soil spectra.

VC Dr K V Kale said that anyone can take a soil sample and through this system, he or she can identify the soil contents and classes.

“This is very innovative and can save the time, energy, money of farmers. Also, we have developed the benchmark soil spectra as per the soil classes that is used in classifying and mapping the satellite images. This is useful for mapping crop classification, estimating the soil nutrients, crop patterns and detecting the crop diseases. So, this can be directly useful for increasing the food production and its quality in a future,” he said.