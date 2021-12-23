VC, ex-MP met agitating employees; strike enters 6th day

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

The indefinite strike of employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) entered the sixth day on Thursday. Hundreds of officers and employees started an indefinite strike since December 18 bring the function of the university to a standstill.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole met the agitating employees on Wednesday and asked them to make an arrangement so that students visiting the campus should not face any inconvenience. Students coming from the different parts of Aurangabad division have to face inconvenience.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire met the agitators on Thursday. He promised them to take up the issue with the State Government. Sena leader Hira Salampure, students leader Dr Tukaram Salampure and other teachers and students union declared their support to the strike.

Joint director of Higher Education Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar visited the campus and talked with the employees. The employees' demands included implementation of five days week, old pension scheme to those who joined the reservice, grant permission to fill vacant posts of non-teaching staff in universities, implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for all the employees.

Strike likely to end on Friday

There is no positive response from the State Government so far, so, the employees strike entered its sixth day.

According to sources, the indefinite strike is likely to end on December 24 when the Government interferes.