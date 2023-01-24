VC to interact with students

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole will interact with the students after Republic Day.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that VC-Students-Internaction’ would be organised to solve problems of university departments and affiliated colleges immediately.

He said that students would get an opportunity to submit their grievances related to the examinations, hostels, admissions process and research.

Dr Sakhle said that the last date for the submission of the grievance with the Students Development Department is January 25. The first interaction is likely to be held in the first week of February.