Vedant Dike gets President’s NSS award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vedant Dike received the President’s National Service Scheme (NSS) Award for his outstanding work in NSS for the academic year 2021-22.

President of the country Draupadi Murmu presented the award to him in a programme held in Delhi on Friday.

Vedant is an NSS volunteer from Vivekananda Arts and Sardar Dalip Singh Commerce and Science College distributed food, masks, and sanitizers to labourers during COVID-19 and also checked temperature and pulse rates at village check posts to help health and government employees in the villages. A total of 1601 people were vaccinated in his village.

He also participated in various initiatives and programmes including 85 tree plantations, 4 unit blood donation, a cleanliness campaign, AIDS and voter awareness programmes, a new voter registration drive, the POSCO Act, adult literacy, renewable energy awareness, distribution of school materials to orphan students, Assistance to blind and physically challenged Students in college session examinations

Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy Dr Pramod Yeele, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsat, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, college principal Dr D R Shengule and others congratulated Vedant on his achievements.