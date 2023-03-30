Vegetable vendor ends life in GMCH’s blood bank

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 29-year-old vegetable vendor committed suicide by hanging himself at the blood bank of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Balaji Asaram Banait (Masla Khurd, Pathri, Parbhani).

According to Begumpura Police, Balaji Banait who was suffering from fits came to the city for some work. He fell on the Railway Station platform he suffered from a fits attack.

He was rushed to GMCH through the 108 ambulance.

The employees and doctors of the GMCH’s blood bank left for home as usual after their duty was over.

Balaji who was taking treatment in the nearby section ended his life by handing himself to the blood bank. On receiving the information, personnel of Begumpura Police Station rushed to the spot.

His identity was revealed through the documents he was possessing. A case of accidental death was registered with Begumpura Police Station.