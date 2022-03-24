Vehicles set ablaze in Baijipura

Aurangabad, March 24:

Some miscreants mischievously burnt two vehicles parked in front of a house in Indiranagar Baijipura area on Wednesday night. A case has been registered with Jinsi police station.

Complainant Feroz Baig Mirza lives with his wife and two children in Baijipura area and runs a hardware shop in Shekta area. On Wednesday night, some unidentified people burnt his Unicorn motorcycle (MH20 FT 8761) and a moped of his wife (MH 20 DX 1145) amounting to Rs 1.05 lakh.

The family members when smelt the smoke woke up and saw the vehicles were burning. They and the nearby residents tried to extinguish the fire. The Jinsi police on receiving the information went and inspected the spot.