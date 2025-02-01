Veteran Officers honoured at Retirement Ceremony

A retirement ceremony was held at the SP Office, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural, to honour three veteran police officers who retired after decades of service.

The officers retiring upon reaching the age of superannuation are PSI Abha Gopal Borade (35 years of service), PSI Sandipan Bhanudas Bhere(35 years of service), PSI Chhotulal Babulal Bundelkhand (36 years of service). The event was attended by SP Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, who felicitated the officers and their families with mementoes and gifts in recognition of their contribution to public safety. The retirement function was successfully organized with the efforts of Acting DySP Mahadev Gomare, Sr. PI Sachin Pandit, and police personnel including Habib Sheikh, Pravin Pandit, and Asha Bangar.