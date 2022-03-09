Vidhan held at Jain temple Cidco

Aurangabad, March 9:

A community Shri Vardhman Stotra Vidhan was organised at Shri 1008 Kalikund Parshwanath Saitwal Digambar Jain Temple Cidco for the good health of Jagadguru Digambar Acharya Shri Vidyasagarji. Devotees from all over India held similar vidhan. A abhishek was organised at Parasnath temple Cidco.The vidhan was held in the presence of Vilas Jogi and concluded with the puja of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Maharaj. Pravin Gosawi, Mina Sahuji, Jayashree Sahuji, Savita Gosavi and others were present.