Vidyadeep correction home: 1 girl still missing three days after escape

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nine minor girls housed at the Vidyadeep correction home escaped after injuring themselves with glass shards on Monday. While eight of them have since been traced, one girl remains missing even after three days. According to Cantonment police, she was still untraceable as of Wednesday.

The incident occurred on June 30, when nine girls, admitted to the correction home for various reasons, suddenly turned aggressive. They broke bulbs and tube lights, used the broken glass to harm themselves, and then armed themselves with knives, rods, and metal pieces before jumping over the security wall and fleeing.

Timely intervention by the Damini Squad and Cantonment police helped recover seven of the girls near the District and Sessions Court premises. The eighth girl returned home, and her mother presented her to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Tuesday. However, the ninth girl, who was taken back home, escaped again around 5 a.m. that very morning. Police have been unable to trace her as of Wednesday.

What happened to the earlier complaints?

Back in November 2023, serious complaints had been filed against the superintendent and staff of the same Vidyadeep correction Home. The Child Welfare Committee had investigated and handed the matter over to the police. Allegations included denying food to the children and forcing them to clean the kitchen, toilets, and bathrooms. However, the inquiry was reportedly wrapped up without any concrete action, raising concerns about accountability and oversight.