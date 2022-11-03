Vidyapith Vikas Manch declares panel for Senate-Graduate polls

Aurangabad: Vidyapith Vikas Manch (VVM) which was supported by Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday declared its panel for 10 seats for the Senate-Graduate election being held by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The names of the panel members are Dr Yogita Taur, adv Ashish Navandar, adv Sunil Jadhav and Amar Kadam (general category), Chandrakant Phad (NT), Mohammed Azharuddin (ST), Santosh Thorat (OBC), Sanjay Gaikwad (SC), Jyoti Tupe (Women category) and Mayur Vanjari (both NT/General Group). The election for the 10 seats will be held on November 26.

Talking to newsmen today, VVM State unit secretary Dr Gajanan Sanap alleged that MLC Satish Chavan had taken to task the university for elections.

“The notification for Senate-Graduate election was issued on October 27 when people were celebrating the Diwali festival. The university should have declared the voters' list of all the categories before declaring the schedule. The booth-wise voters' list was not yet made available for the candidates. The election process is faulty as there are many mistakes in it. Names of many graduates did not appear in the voters' list,” he said. Kishor Shitole, Govind Kale, Siddheshwar Latpate, Sachin Kandle, Ram Budhwan and others were present.