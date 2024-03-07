Vijay Goyal, Director, Shakti Lifespaces

The information about the three projects of Shakti Lifespaces and the opportunity to buy the houses will be provided at the property exhibition. Our housing project, Golok Dham, offering 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats, row houses and shops, is situated near Iskcon Temple which is close to the Cambridge School on Jalna Road. There is a lift facility for 3 BHK flats, while 1 BHK flats have three balconies. There is a podium on 10,000 square feet. It includes an open garden, clubhouse, and other facilities. The possession of flats in the project will be given after Diwali. The second housing project ‘Happy Homes, Happy Streets’ is situated opposite Best Price Mall at Golwadi. It has shops, offices, and spacious and luxurious 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats. Moreover, luxurious amenities are being provided on the terrace of the project. It includes a plunge pool, jacuzzi, rain dance, open-air theatre, and skydeck. There is a special stretcher-size lift and an allotted vehicle parking.

Our third project, Gokul Dham, is at Ghansawangi in Jalna district. It is Ghansawangi town’s first layout single-gated society project. The project located in the centre has residential plots from 1,000 to 5,000 square feet sizes.