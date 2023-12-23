Vinayakrao Patil Inter-collegiate State level elocution, poetry & debate competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deogiri College, Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Deogiri ITMS College, Shivchhatrapati College, and JPN College of Education will jointly hold two-day State elocution, poetry and debate competitions on December 28 and 29 in memory of educationist Vinayakrao Patil. This is the 45th year of the competitions.

A total of 18 prizes will be given to the winners of the three competitions. The first prize winners of each contest will get a cash prize of Rs 11,000 followed by a second prize of Rs 6,000 and a third prize is Rs 3,000. There will be six consolation prizes, the amount of each is Rs 2,000.

Apart from this, the winning team will get a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 12,000 in the debate competition. The first-time participating team from a rural area will get a prize of Rs 11,000. There will be a prize of Rs 11,000 for the best team from the city colleges.

The topics for the elocution are ‘Bapu Amhala Maaf Kara, Education Quality in Post Covid Era, Political Reservation and Reality of Women, National Education Policy (NEP): Reality and Expectations while ‘Whenter Indian’s Identity as Secular Nation’ is Declining or not?’