VIP siren driver threatens traffic Police, sparks outrage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a brazen display of arrogance, a driver of a VIP siren-equipped luxury car verbally abused and threatened traffic police officers in broad daylight. The incident, which occurred on January 24 at 6 PM near the Mill Corner signal, has left many questioning the lenient approach taken by senior officials.

The accused, identified as Kunal Bakliwal, halted his luxury Defender (MH 20-GK-1819) in the middle of the road after officers Dainsingh Jonwal and Assistant Police Inspector Bagul signalled him to stop for blaring the VIP siren. Instead of cooperating, Bakliwal lashed out at the officers, saying, “Don’t you know how to do traffic duty? Do you even recognize who I am?” He went on to insult Officer Bagul, calling him an “old man” and threatening, “I’ll have you all suspended within two hours.”

Despite the public spectacle and the seriousness of the threats, the police registered only a non-cognizable report (NCR) at the Kranti Chowk Police Station, sparking criticism about the lack of strict action.

The lenient Approach Raises Concerns

The incident occurred within proximity to the Police Commissioner’s office, in full view of onlookers. Many have expressed shock at the subdued response from senior officials, who refrained from escalating the case despite the clear obstruction of duty and verbal assault on officers.

This is not the first instance of police morale being tested. In a recent case, an assistant inspector faced unwarranted disciplinary action due to political interference, fueling discontent among personnel.

The latest incident has once again highlighted the challenges faced by police officers, with many feeling unsupported in the face of such audacious behaviour. Observers have called for stricter measures to protect the dignity and authority of law enforcement officials.