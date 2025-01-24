Vishaka Adhav takes over as Minority Commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The additional secretary of the Minorities Development Department (MDD), Vishaka Adhav, took over as the Commissioner of the State Minority Commission (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) today.

Earlier, the additional charge as the Commissioner was entrusted to the Deputy Secretary, Moin Tashildar. However, he has been transferred to the Education Department, recently. Hence, the government transferred Adhav to this vacant post.

The operations of the Commission are currently being conducted from the Haj House at Kile-Ark. Adhav is currently serving as an additional secretary in the MDD. The government has entrusted her with the additional responsibility of the post of Commissioner. Adhav has previously worked in the Rural Development, General Administration, Water Resources, and Social Welfare departments. Her appointment is expected to ensure the effective implementation of schemes for the minority community. On Friday, she reviewed the operations. During this, the Commission's joint commissioner Prashant Andhare and other staff members were present.

Priority to recruitment

After the establishment of the Commission, the government approved the recruitment of 36 officers and personnel. Adhav mentioned that she will make efforts to ensure the implementation of the recruitment. She also expressed the expectation that once the recruitment is completed, the Commission will operate at full capacity.