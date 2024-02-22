Vishrantinagar demolition: Police feel conspiracy of rioters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Vishrantinagar created tension by manhandling police officers and employees on Wednesday.Policemen who were busy in discussion with some residents, a crowd threw stones at police personnel. Police feel that it may be a conspiracy of rioters.

Meanwhile, the court granted police custody to the arrested residents of the stone-pelting incident up to February 24. There is a road between Mohalla Jhenda Chowk (Mukundwadi-Pundliknagar Railway gate) to Vishranti Chowk in the city’s development plan. The matter has been pending for the past many years.

It came on the agenda of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) when an incident of gas leaking was reported at Ramgiri Chowk recently.

The CSMC administration issued a 72-hour notice to the residents of Vishrantinagar on February 16, for removing encroachments. The Civic Body started the demolition drive on Wednesday. When police officers were busy in discussion with some residents, an angry crowd pelted policemen with stones. More than 20 officers were injured in the incidents.

According to police inspector Rajesh Yadav, two more suspects involved in stone pelting were detained. Eknath Jadhav, one of the suspects is undergoing treatment in a hospital. Rajesh Yadav said that they are examining video footage to identify and arrest women who were also involved in the incident.

Housewife with children reaches PS to meet husband

During the demolition drive, police arrested ten persons on Wednesday. The family members of the arrested persons were frightened by the action. The wife of an arrested man reached Pundliknagar Police Station last night to verify that her husband was really arrested by police.

The housewife who was accompanied by her children, asked the policemen to allow her to see her husband. Fearing arrest, many residents have gone underground abandoning houses and household items. The office-bearers of Left Parties were seen at the police station to present the side of the rioters.

Tight police bandobast on 2nd day

There was a tight police bandobast on the second of the demolition drive. Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Ranjit Patil, police inspectors Venkatesh Kendre, Rajesh Yadav, Brahma Giri, Shivaji Tawre, Geeta Bagwade, PSIs Anand Bansode and Kalyan Shelke along with 100 police personnel were deployed at the site. PSI Anand Bansode is probing the case.