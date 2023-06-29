'Vitthal Avaadi Prem Bhav' devotional songs enchant devotees

Ashadhi Ekadashi: Mesmerizing evening of devotional songs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a mesmerizing evening of devotional songs titled 'Vitthal Vaadi Prem Bhav' on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday. The event, organized by Utkarsh Mandal Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Kasar Saathi Foundation, captivated the hearts of city dwellers.

Devotees were enthralled by soul-stirring renditions of devotional songs such as 'Firtya Chakavarti Desi Matila Akar, Vithala Tu Veda Kumbhar' and 'Avghe Garje Pandharpur'. The grand ceremony took place at Kalika auditorium in N-9. The 'Swarbhakti' presentation commenced with singer Rahul Khare enthralling the audience with the devotional song 'Yei Ho Vitthale Bhaktajan'. The atmosphere reverberated with devotion during his captivating performance of 'Avghe Garje Pandharpur'. Arvind Pingle took the stage and mesmerized the audience with his rendition of 'Phirtya Chakavarti Desi Matila Akar, Vitthala Tu Veda Kumbhar'. Other notable performers, including Amrita Kumbhakarna and Arnavi Ambadkar, also presented soulful devotional songs. The atmosphere was made all the more devotional with Nilambari Vangujare and Suvarna Vangujare participating in the costumes of Vitthal-Rukmini. Former Mayor Bhagwan Ghadamode, Sharad Bhandekar, Jayashree Kivlekar and citizens were present in large numbers.