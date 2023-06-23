Vitthal-Rukmini temple to offer devotees an opportunity to meet the deities

350 years old tradition in Dhavni Mohalla, Nagar-pradakshina once a year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lakhs of lakhs have participated in Dindi to Pandharpur to see Lord Vitthal. However, there is a temple in the city where Vitthal-Rukmini themselves come out of the temple on Ashadhi Ekadashi to visit their devotees sitting in a palanquin.

This tradition is carried out at the 350 years old 'Vitthal-Rukmini' temple in Dhavani Mohalla area of the old city. Here the tradition of taking out the palanquin at 5 pm on Ashadhi Ekadashi is still observed. An idol of Vitthal-Rukhmini is placed in a decorated wooden palanquin and the palanquin is set off with the sound of aartis and drums.

The palanquin passes from the Gandhi statue, Shahgunj, Kirana Chawdi, Diwandevdi, Gulmandi, Machilikhadak, City Chowk and Sarafa and returns to the temple at around 9 pm. The idols are then placed in the sanctum. Aarti is then performed. Vitthal-Rukmini temple was renovated in 2005. However, the teak wood sanctum has been retained due to its antiquity.