Voter turnout to be affected as 1.5L poll slips remain undistributed!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There has been a growing concern that the voter slips distributed by election authorities seem to have not reached the houses of all voters, and this could potentially affect voter turnout, it is feared. While the Election Commission has provided online facilities, there is still a possibility of confusion at polling stations when voters arrive to cast their votes. In the meantime, the district administration has claimed that 96% of the voters' slips have been distributed, with 1.5 lakh slips still pending.

Polling Station details missing

A total of 32 lakh (3.2 million) voters in the district are expected to exercise their voting rights. However, voters need to take some precautions before heading to the polling stations. Voters can check their name in the voter list and find their polling station by visiting the Election Commission's website. Besides, by dialling the toll-free number 1950 and providing their name or mobile number, they can get their name and polling station details. The Voter Helpline app also provides complete information to voters. Before going to the polling station, voters are advised to keep their mobile phones at home or with friends or family members outside a 100-meter radius of the polling station. If this guideline is not followed, action will be taken against violators.

Focus on increasing voter turnout

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, out of 2.81 million voters in the district, 1.87 million voters cast their votes, resulting in a turnout of 65.45%. In the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, the voter turnout was 63.7%. To increase voter turnout, the administration has conducted extensive voter awareness campaigns. As a result, they expect the turnout in this assembly constituency to rise this time.

96 pc voter slips distributed

The nodal officer (election) Praveen Bangale said, “The distribution of voter slips has been completed for 96% of voters, with only 150,000 left to be distributed. Like every time, the distribution has been carried out at the BLO (Booth Level Officer) level.”