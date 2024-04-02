Voting awareness by Ace Academy School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ace Academy School, Chikalthana MIDC organised a Prabhat Pheri at Uttaranagari, Pisadevi, Kala Ganapati Mandir in the city recently for the purpose of improving voting percentage in the Lok Sabha elections. Voting awareness panels were made by the students. Students performed street plays for voter awareness at many central places. Tehsildar Pallavi Ligde addressed the people around, said principal Bipin P S. Teachers and non-teaching staff worked for the success. The school is planning to give the message for voting to 10,000 people.