Wait for enrollment in the Udan scheme

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

On this year's Republic Day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) will unveil a tableau of the Udan scheme and its enhancing regional air connectivity network. Buddhist circuits across the country, including the world-famous Ajanta Caves will be depicted in the tableau. However, Aurangabad has to wait for a flight to be operated under Udan scheme.

The MCA started the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) scheme a year ago. It also started offering low-cost flights to cities falling within an hour's distance. This includes Nanded, Shirdi and other cities in Maharashtra along with the rest of the country. The airports in the cities just a short distance from Aurangabad are getting an overwhelming response with several flights landing and taking off in a day. This picture became clear from Nanded and Shirdi airport. However, for the last year, Aurangabad airport has been waiting to get included in the 'Udan' scheme.