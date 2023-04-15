Wait for Smart City bus depot continues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The citizens will have to wait for the operation of the Smart City bus depot being established at Jadhavwadi for some more time. It was expected that the work of the depot will be completed by the end of May and the place for the fleet of around 300 city buses will be available. However, it will take some more time to complete the work, the sources said.

Presently, the 100 city buses are parked at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) workshop in Chikalthana. Fifteen more electric buses are likely to be added in the fleet of city buses by June. Considering the future requirement of parking the buses, it was decided to establish a depot in Jadhavwadi. The work started on around 7.5 acres of land with the expense of Rs 25 crore. DB Infrastructure Company from Mumbai is doing the work and it was expected that the depot will be completed by May. However, it will take six more months.

There is a facility to park 250 diesel buses and 50 electric buses in the depot. Similarly, private buses can be parked here on a pay-and-park basis. Apart from it, there is a bus washing system, administrative office, mechanic, driver and conductor resting halls. The building is being constructed as per the green building guidelines.