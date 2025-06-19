"Want to be externed?" police chief warns pipeline protesters

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Fresh protests against a 1300 mm water pipeline in Satara–Deolai on Thursday drew a sharp warning from police commissioner Pravin Pawar: “If you want to be externed from the city, keep protesting.”

The project, underway by court order, had faced repeated resistance. Pawar cautioned that one agitator has already been externed and others could face the same. “We have full data on those opposing the work,” he added.

Following the court’s directive to assist contractor GVPR, Pawar visited the site with over 200 police personnel, including DCPs, ACPs, and four inspectors. A route march was held to maintain order. Officials present included chief engineer Manisha Palande (Jeevan Pradhikaran), engineers A.B. Deshmukh, K.M. Phalak, GVPR GM Mahendra Gugulothu, and engineer Khalil Ahmed.

Why the protest?

Residents objected to the pipeline passing through a 20-foot lane in Patel Colony, demanding it be shifted to a wider 30-foot road.

Project route:

From Nakshatrwadi, the pipeline will run via Deolai and Khadi Road to Mukundwadi. Work had been stalled for 9–10 months. As marking resumed, locals again tried to obstruct it, but the protest eased after the police chief’s firm stance.