Ward formation sparks political shifts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As soon as the ward formation for the municipal elections was announced, political realignments began. On Sunday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Deputy district chief Ratankumar Sable, along with hundreds of workers, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The induction program was held at the party’s divisional office under the chairmanship of City district president Kishor Shitole, in the presence of MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad. Divisional chief Ashok Salve, Branch chief Swapnil Sable, union president Anandrao Shelke, Ward organizers Sunita Hivrale and Sangeeta Gaikwad, along with hundreds of workers, embraced the BJP flag.

BJP General secretaries Harshvardhan Karad, Tarachand Gaikwad, Jalindar Shendge, Baban Narwade, Siddharth Salve, Sunil Dehade and other office bearers were also present.