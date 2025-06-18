Warkari from Pishor dies in road mishap near Shikrapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 47-year-old Warkari from Digar, Pishor, died after being hit by an ST bus near Shikrapur on the Pune highway early Wednesday morning while on a dindi to Alandi.

The deceased, Nivrutti Mokase, a tractor driver, was part of H.B.P. Ramu Appa Navale Maharaj’s dindi. When a wheel of their tractor broke down near Shikrapur, Mokase and two others were crossing the road to fetch repair tools when an ST bus hit them. The other two escaped narrowly, but Mokase suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. The dindi travels from Pishor to Alandi and continues on foot to Pandharpur every year. Mokase’s sudden death before reaching Alandi has left the community shocked. His last rites will be performed at Digar cremation ground at 9 am on Thursday. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, and a brother.