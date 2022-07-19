Water being released from Jayakwadi’s hydroelectricity project, right canal

Aurangabad, July 19:

Water is being released in Godavari basin from the hydroelectric power project of Jayakwadi dam, Paithan, at the speed of 1589 cusecs since Tuesday evening.

The water level of the dam is increasing constantly because of the arrival of water at 51,721 cusecs. The dam’s storage has gone up to 80 per cent.

Executive engineer of the power plant Pavan Kumbhare and Umesh Sone started releasing the water.

Meanwhile, the sub-divisional engineer of the dam Ashok Chavan said water from the right canal is being released for Majalgaon reservoir at the speed of 400 cusecs since Wednesday morning.

Executive engineer Prashant Jadhav, Ashok Chavan, sectional engineer Vijay Kakde, and Ganesh Kharadkar said that with a view to controlling water level, water is released from the hydroelectric project and right canal in the first phase. Since water is arriving at a speed of 51,721 cusecs, the storage of the reservoir has gone up to 80 per cent.

“Water is released from the weir’s wall of the dam in the second phase,” they said.

The hydroelectric power plant was closed for the past one year. The rise in water has helped in generating 12-megawatt electricity at the project on Tuesday.

Box

Gates of Chanakwadi medium project lifted

The water level crossed the stipulated mark on Tuesday night as per the release plan, so, water can be released from the dam at any time. Considering this, the Jayakwadi administration lifted 38 dates of Chanakwadi medium project. The Chanakwadi project is located behind Pratisthan college in Paithan town. There was flooding in Paithan town in 1990 because of not lifting the gates of Chanakwadi project on time while releasing water into Godavri basin.

Taking into this incident consideration, Jayakwadi administration lifts the gates of Chanakwadi project before releasing water.