Water Boat service in Siddharth Garden soon

Aurangabad, April 16:

Here is good news for the children as the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to operate water boat with the help of movable rubber water tank and install other amusement items in its Siddharth Garden, probably from next month.

Tuljai Enterprises has expressed its interest in operating the boat for a period of 10 years. Hence the civic administration approved the proposal recently.

The operator will introduce water boat service ferrying in the age group of 5 years to 12 years, set up other amusement items on campus, beautify and maintain the vicinity during his contract period.

The operator will have to make an earnest deposit of Rs 1 lakh. The AMC will allocate the required space in a corner of the garden. The boat charges will be Rs 50 per kid. The record of collection will be made every month as the AMC will have to give a royalty of 25 per cent (PC). Every year, there will be 10 pc increase in the charges and royalty, as per the terms and conditions.

The AMC also announced 25 per cent discount to students visiting the garden, either on excursion or educational trip. Meanwhile, the civic body will have to ensure that the peaceful environment of the wildlife animals in the zoo is not disturbed with the sound of the water boat.

The garden superintendent Vijay Patil said, “ The project has been floated under the guidance of the AMC administrator A K Pandey. We are taking efforts so as to start the boat service by the private operator from May 15.The children will be delighted to see several amusement and entertainment items at the garden in near future.”