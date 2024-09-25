Water level in Harsul Lake reaches 27 feet

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Harsul Lake, which quenches the thirst of 14 wards in the old city, has been filled to the brim after two years. The lake is on the verge of overflowing at any moment. Currently, the water level in the lake, which has a capacity of 28 feet, has reached 27 feet, and water is beginning to seep through the outlet. This is set to resolve the water supply issues in the old city.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak said that efforts are underway to supply water to the colonies dependent on Harsul Lake on a gap of every two or three days. The rainfall over the past three months has raised the water level in the lake to 27 feet. With the lake being full, water is flowing lightly through the outlet. If the lake overflows, water will flow into the Kham River bed through the outlet, allowing for regular water supply to the 14 wards. This will significantly reduce the gap in water supply to the old city.

Efforts for regular water supply

Currently, the new water treatment plant is drawing seven MLD of water. The old purification centre has also resumed operations, contributing an additional three MLD, resulting in a total supply of 10 MLD to the old city. Previously, some areas in the old city received water only after 10 to 12 days during the summer. Now, water is being supplied every five days. Plans are in place to further reduce this gap, with efforts to supply water every two or three days, said the CSMC executive engineer (water supply).