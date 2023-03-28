Water resource department issues notice of Rs 32 crore to CSMC

-Corporation pays Rs 50 lakh in response to the notice

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is facing the threat of water supply being disconnected due to unpaid dues amounting to Rs 32 crores owed to the water resources department. The department has issued a notice to the municipal corporation, warning of a potential water supply disconnection if the outstanding amount is not paid. The corporation, which supplies water to 16 lakh residents by drawing water from Jayakwadi dam, has already paid Rs 50 lakh in response to the notice.

According to officials from the Command Area Development Authority (Cada), the municipal corporation had an agreement to install a jackwell in Jayakwadi and draw water, but failed to renew the contract. The corporation has cited the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on tax collection as the reason for not paying the water bill for the past three years, leading to an outstanding amount of Rs 31.86 crore.

The water resources department has launched a campaign since January to recover dues from its consumers, with the municipal corporation being one of the defaulters. The department's superintending engineer, SK Sabbinwar, confirmed that the municipal administration paid Rs 50 lakh after receiving the notice. However, the department has warned that further action will be taken if the remaining dues are not paid promptly.