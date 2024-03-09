Water shortage hits city as major pipeline bursts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A large 1200 mm diameter waterline near Chitegaon ruptured on Saturday evening, after being hit by a poclain while digging a pit. The city's water supply was shut off to facilitate repairs.

Residents are facing water cuts due to a burst pipeline and increased summer demand. The damage was caused due to the ongoing water supply scheme project work, where GVPR company is laying new 2500 mm diameter pipes from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. A Poclain machine accidentally struck the existing pipeline during the work.

Municipal authorities and Maharshtra Jeevan Pradhikaran officials rushed to the site to begin repairs. By evening, pumping at Jayakwadi was halted, and the pipeline was emptied to allow welding work to commence late at night.

The waterline's brittle iron sheets pose a challenge, and repairs are expected to take at least 5-7 hours. Residents in several colonies will face water scarcity on Sunday.

While some areas might receive water on Sunday morning after initial pumping and testing, others will likely experience delays until the afternoon or even Monday.

"Lifting was closed on Saturday evening. Water will be given to prioritized colonies first on Sunday morning. Phased colonies will be considered later, and their supply might be postponed by a day if repairs are not completed," informed municipal executive engineer MK Falak.