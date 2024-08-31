Water storage major in reservoirs of M’wada
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 31, 2024 07:00 PM2024-08-31T19:00:03+5:302024-08-31T19:00:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water storage of Jayakwadi dam, Paithan is continuously increasing. Except Majalgaon, all dams have water.The water storage in Jayakwadi and other major dams of Marathwada on Saturday is as follows;
Dam names—storage in MCM------Percentage
Jayakwadi------1790.326 --------------82.47
Nimna Dudhna---58.365--------------24.10
Yeldari------------335.772-------------41.46
Siddheshwar-----63.37-----------------78.28
Majalgaon----------00-------------------00
Manjra-----------70.433---------------39.80
Painganga--------641.21--------------66.51
Manar------------138.21--------------100.00
Nimna Terana-----31.10--------------34.09
Vishnupuri--------69.91--------------86.53
Seena Kolegaon--8.10----------------9.7