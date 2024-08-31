Water storage major in reservoirs of M’wada

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 31, 2024 07:00 PM2024-08-31T19:00:03+5:302024-08-31T19:00:03+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water storage of Jayakwadi dam, Paithan is continuously increasing. Except Majalgaon, all dams have water.The water ...

Water storage major in reservoirs of M’wada | Water storage major in reservoirs of M’wada

Water storage major in reservoirs of M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water storage of Jayakwadi dam, Paithan is continuously increasing. Except Majalgaon, all dams have water.The water storage in Jayakwadi and other major dams of Marathwada on Saturday is as follows;

Box

Dam names—storage in MCM------Percentage

Jayakwadi------1790.326 --------------82.47

Nimna Dudhna---58.365--------------24.10

Yeldari------------335.772-------------41.46

Siddheshwar-----63.37-----------------78.28

Majalgaon----------00-------------------00

Manjra-----------70.433---------------39.80

Painganga--------641.21--------------66.51

Manar------------138.21--------------100.00

Nimna Terana-----31.10--------------34.09

Vishnupuri--------69.91--------------86.53

Seena Kolegaon--8.10----------------9.7

Open in app