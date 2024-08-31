Water storage major in reservoirs of M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water storage of Jayakwadi dam, Paithan is continuously increasing. Except Majalgaon, all dams have water.The water storage in Jayakwadi and other major dams of Marathwada on Saturday is as follows;

Box

Dam names—storage in MCM------Percentage

Jayakwadi------1790.326 --------------82.47

Nimna Dudhna---58.365--------------24.10

Yeldari------------335.772-------------41.46

Siddheshwar-----63.37-----------------78.28

Majalgaon----------00-------------------00

Manjra-----------70.433---------------39.80

Painganga--------641.21--------------66.51

Manar------------138.21--------------100.00

Nimna Terana-----31.10--------------34.09

Vishnupuri--------69.91--------------86.53

Seena Kolegaon--8.10----------------9.7