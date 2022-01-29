Water supply disrupted for 2 days as AMC undertakes shutdown

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The water supply in many parts of the city will be disrupted tomorrow (on Sunday) as the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has undertaken a water shutdown to replace a new power transformer at a water treatment plant in Pharola on Saturday. The shutdown was for four hours, but it took seven hours to complete the task. Hence the water

supply in the city will be disrupted. Meanwhile, the areas which could not get water in their taps as per the rotation on Saturday will be getting in phases from Sunday afternoon onwards. It is also feared that some localities will be receiving water late by one day.

It may be noted that there was a technical snag in the transformer in the sub-station at the treatment plant. Hence the new transformer of 1600 KV capacity was installed in the sub-station. The work got started at 11 am and completed at 6 pm.

On Saturday, the commissioning and testing of the transformer were done. The lifting of water through 100 MLD was stopped during the period. The water supply got started in full capacity after 8 pm, said the executive engineer D K Pandit.

The executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dande said," The main pipeline was emptied during the task. The water supply got restored in the city after 8 pm. Hence it took time to fill up all the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) up to the capacity. This is the reason why the water supply in many parts of the city will be getting paralysed on Sunday. The areas which deprived of water today will be getting tomorrow. The planning is being made to supply water in phases on Sunday afternoon."