Water supply paralyses in city

Aurangabad, June 10:

The water supply of the city has been paralysed after the power supply of the Nakshatrawadi Pump House got disrupted due to heavy rainfall, in the vicinity of Jayakwadi Dam, on Thursday evening.

It is learnt that 05.10 mm rainfall was recorded between 6.30 pm and 11.40 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, the water supply officials of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) were unable to lift and supply to the citizens through 56 MLD old pipeline on Friday. Adding to the woes, the water supply was also hampered within the city limits as the power supply to various pump houses supplying water to the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) was also disrupted during the whole day.

According to press release, issued by the AMC deputy commissioner (water supply), due to technical reasons it is apparent that the water supply in the city got paralysed and it would take couple of days to restore the normal water supply, stated the release.