Water supply resumed after 20 hours of repair work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water supply of the city was resumed after the repair work of Farola Pumping Station for 20 hours.

The work of filling of water tanks was underway. Water was being supplied to some areas on Sunday evening. Many areas did not get water. The schedule of the water supply was extended by two days.

It may be noted that the 100 MLD water pipeline got burst at the new Farola Pumping Station (pump no 4) on Saturday morning and its water moved into the main panel, motor, starter, LT capacitor and a panel of the pump.

The electricity was discontinued immediately. The citizens already experiencing humidity in the current month while paralysed water supply added fuel to the fire. Welding work of the pipeline began on a war footing. The water of the pump was dried up with the help of a heater. The equipment of the electric panel was made dry in a similar way. All the repair works were completed by 5 am, Sunday. The testing of all the pumps was done one after another. Water from the pump reached the city at 11 am today.

Water tanks were filled throughout the day. The preference in supply was given to areas which did not get water on Saturday, but, the pressure was very low. Many areas of the city were deprived of water as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) announced that the water supply schedule was extended by a day.

MIDC supplies 2.5 MLD water service. But, the MIDC stopped the water supply through tankers on Sunday afternoon. Tank drivers rushed to the N-5 water tank. Water was supplied to Gunthewari areas through tankers due to people’s hue and cry. The residents were seen treading in many areas for the water.

Hue & Cry in old city

The water supply to the old was paralysed though a 700 mm supply pipeline was in operation.

Areas like Jinsi, Shahganj, Begumpura, Pahadsinghpura, Sanjaynagar and others areas received water with delay. There was much hue and cry over the disturbed water supply.