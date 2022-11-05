We do not study Indian culture seriously

Aurangabad:

It is necessary to study the Vedas to prove that the tradition of our theater is more ancient than the Greek theatre. But we are not studying Indian culture seriously to prove this fact, said Laxmikant Dhond, a retired senior announcer of Akashvani.

He was speaking at the release of a memorial commemorating the work of the late Anant Kale, a retired broadcaster, bibliophile, and on the occasion of Marathi Theater Day. The programme was held at Govindbhai Shroff Kala Academy of SB College on Saturday.

Speaking on the topic 'Antiquity of Indian Theatre', he drew the attention of the audience to the history of Marathi theatre. In a program in 1943, it was decided to celebrate November 5, 1843 as Marathi Theater Day. But even before that Marathi dramas were happening.

He also shed light on Yajurveda, Rigveda, Upanishads, Natasutra, Natyashastra of Bharata Muni and Kathasukta. He also mentioned that we need to look closely at our own scriptures. Dr Chhaya Mahajan, Jayashree Kale, Principal Pradeep Jabde and Dr Makarand Paithankar were present.