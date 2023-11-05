We have trust in Govt but won’t be negligent: Jarange Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The State Government has extended the deadline by two months to provide reservation to the Maratha community. We believe that the government will give us reservation during this period but we will not be inattentive on the issue,” said Manoj Jarange Patil, Maratha reservation leader while talking to reporters here on Sunday.

He said they decided to continue the chain hunger strike in every village so that the words given to them should be kept. Patil staged a hunger strike for nine days.

He was admitted to a private hospital on November 2 as his condition deteriorated after the agitation. Now, his condition is improving. He interacted with reporters on Sunday evening.

The Government, which has promised to give reservations to the Maratha community, has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court to get SEBC reservation while the scope of Justice Sandeep Shinde Panel was expanded for the whole state.

When Jarange Patil was asked about how looks towards this, he replied that the curative petition in the Supreme Court is only a superficial thing.

“We need to find out a permanent solution to the issue, that's why, we demand reservation within the existing 50 per cent through issuing Kunbi certificate to the Maratha community,” he said.

The Maratha reservation leader said that when the government asked them for time to give a reservation to the Maratha community, they gave two months. When he was asked whether he had faith in the government, he said that he believed that the government would give them reservation, that's why, they had given the Government two months.

“However, we will be alert to avoid negligence in the case. It has been decided to continue the chain fast in every village of the state. It has been suggested to convert indefinite hunger strike into chain hunger strike in the villages. He also mentioned that it has been decided to start a chain hunger strike in those villages where there is no agitation.

Box

Patil's State-wide tour from Dec 1

Jarange will visit the different parts of the State from December 1 to interact with the masses.

He already received a great response from the public in the first phase. Lakhs of people attended his meetings held at various places. Since Jarange Patil has given the government a deadline until December 24 for the Maratha reservation, he will now go on an interaction tour from December 1. Jarange shared this information with reporters on Sunday evening.