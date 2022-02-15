Webinar on ‘Food & Cooking Chemistry’ today

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

The Department of Chemistry of Maulana Azad College and Association of Chemistry Teachers (ACT) will host a webinar on ‘Food and Cooking Chemistry’ on February 16, from 11 am to 1 pm to celebrate the Global Women’s Breakfast 2022 event.

Dr Chitra Pandey (Kumaun University, Nainital) will deliver the talk on the subject. College principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui, vice-principal Dr M A Bari, Aditi Bhattacharya and Arif Pathan appealed to all teachers, students to participate in the webinar.

The registration is free. Interested persons can register on the link (https://forms.gle/Lfw5JiEkTBYLEHcg8).

Box

The ‘Global Breakfast’ event is organised in February each year in conjunction with the UN Day of Women and Girls in Science to celebrate the accomplishments of Women in Science Women and men from all types of science organizations working in all areas of science come together to share breakfast either virtually or in person.