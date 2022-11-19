Wedding day special

Clothes have a very important place in Indian marriage ceremonies. People make efforts to have attractive clothes for the bride and groom. People have many choices regarding colours and design of clothes for the couple to be. They prefer to select shalau, silk saree, paithani, Irkal, ghagra, design saree and dress for bride. They select special attire for the bride and groom. They also select shervani, blazer, suit, Jodhpuri, kurta, pagadi, mojadi, Shahi shoes, Kolhapuri sandals and other branded and attractive clothes for the bridegroom. Good quality and attractive design kurtas attract buyers. Dhoti and Kurta is also an alternative option for the bridegroom.

Of the beautiful bride.....

Marriage day is very important for every bride. She wants to look special on this day. Bridal makeup lends a new look and strength to the bride. Various trends exist in bridal make-up. You can select several makeup options from Marathi look, Bollywood and western bridal makeup. Your makeup will depend on your clothes, hairstyle, jewellery and others. It is necessary to take care of something while doing makeup for the new bride. We should know about the trainers and experience and place of training before planning for the bridal makeup. Marriage is performed once in life and the central figure is the bride and bridegroom. Wedding photos are a treasure to preserve. We should never compromise with videos and looking at our photos thoroughly for taking joy in life for immemorial events.