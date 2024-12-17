Wedding hall sealed to recover Rs 43L property tax dues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal corporation's Zone IV team, on Tuesday, sealed a marriage hall on Harsul Road, due to overdue property tax payments.

Under the leadership of the ward officer, Ashok Giri, to recover property tax dues of Rs 43.30 lakh on the directors of Mathura Lawn, sealed the property. Despite a wedding scheduled at the venue on December 20, the wedding mandap was removed, and the hall was sealed.

The action was carried out by tax superintendent Bhosle and special tax assessment officer G V Jadhav.