WGS 6th Founders Cup matches begin today

Aurangabad, August 31: Dr Habil Khorakiwala Education and Health Foundation’s, Wockhardt Global School (WGS) will host U-17 Boys and Girls Basketball and Badminton Tournaments on the occasion of the 6th Founders Cup celebration on September 1 and 2 on the school premises in Shendra MIDC, Chikalthana.

Participants from in and out of Aurangabad have registered for the event. Participant schools are - Ryan International School, MRDA, Golden Jubilee School (all from Jalna), Cambridge School, WGS, PSBA English School, Riverdale High School, Agrasen Vidya Mandir, Woodridge High School, Dnyanada English School, Jito Delhi Public School, The Jain International, Stepping Stones High School, Podar International School and APS School (all from Aurangabad).

The matches will be conducted on the first day. Semifinals and finals will be held on the concluding day followed by the prize distribution ceremony. Uday Dongre, the state secretary of Maharashtra Fencing Association, will be the chief guest and Ganesh Kad, the Basketball Association president will felicitate the sportspersons.