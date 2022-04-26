What steps have been taken regarding plastic ban - Court

Aurangabad, April 26:

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has directed all the municipal corporations and municipal councils under the jurisdiction of the bench to file a statement by July 13 regarding what action is taken regarding the ban on plastics as per the Food Security Act 2006 and the rules under 2011.

Justice RD Dhanuka and Justice SG Mehre on Tuesday also directed the State government to file an updated report on the action taken in this regard after 2015 till June 7, through an affidavit. The next hearing on the petition will be held on June 13. A PIL was filed by the chairman of the Shri Digambar Jain Seva Samiti VS Manohar through adv Siddheshwar S Thombre in 2015. According to the Food Safety Act 2006 and the rules under 2011, the ban on plastic should be enforced in the entire State. Producers should not use plastic for packaging of milk, fruits and meat and recycle plastics. The Himachal region High Court has taken a strict action regarding plastic ban. The same should be implemented in Maharashtra, requested the petitioner through adv Thombre. Assistant public prosecutor Atul Kale represented the government.