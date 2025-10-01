What will people buy to celebrate Dussehra?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the central government reducing GST by 10%, the sale of electronics, two-wheelers, and cars is expected to rise significantly. Observing the city’s development, many people are buying homes, shops, and offices, and investors are also active. Although gold is expensive, many are likely to buy it during the auspicious muhurt to make the most of the opportunity.

Products are available throughout the year, with modern technology constantly improving convenience. While shopping can be done anytime, buying something new during Dussehra’s auspicious muhurt is considered especially lucky.

High demand for 125–150cc bikes

GST reduction has lowered bike prices, attracting eager buyers. Bookings started even before Navratri. During Dussehra’s muhurt, bikes with 125cc and 150cc engines are in high demand. Across the city, about 2,500–3,000 bikes are expected to be sold during this period.

— Rahul Mishrikotkar, Bike Distributor

Gold or silver shopping

On Vijayadashami, people exchange betel leaves and also consider buying pure gold and silver very auspicious. On Wednesday, gold sold at ₹1,20,200 per 10 grams and silver at ₹1,49,500 per kilogram. Prices rose by ₹1,200 for gold and ₹1,500 for silver throughout the day, with further increases expected on Vijayadashami.

— Jugal Kishore Verma, Jeweler

Higher demand for smart TVs

With the 10% GST reduction, customers are exchanging old TVs for larger, new smart TVs. This trend has been visible since the first day of Navratri. On Vijayadashami, all eyes will be on how many TVs and mobile phones are sold.

— Arun Jadhav, Electronics Distributor