Where 800 MLD water goes every week

Aurangabad, May 6:

The municipal corporation says that 110 to 120 MLD of water is supplied to the city every day from Jayakwadi despite the leakages. The city receives about 800 MLD of water per week. Where does so much water go, former member of the Marathwada Statutory Development Board Dr Shankar Nagre.

Currently, it is possible to get water every two days considering the daily water requirement of the city. It is possible to supply 120 MLD of water to 1.5 million citizens daily. But it seems that there is an artificial water shortage in the city as it is not possible for the municipal corporation to properly manage the water supply. Tankers supply water to many areas. Still frequent water thefts from tankers are reported. However, the system has not changed. The whole crisis seems to be going on because of the high rate of water charged by tankers and jar suppliers. The distribution system has also collapsed due to the illegal business.

He also asked why Aurangabad residents should pay Rs 4500 for water supply for an average of 30 to 35 days a year. The corporation should keep the new water supply scheme aside and update the existing distribution system.