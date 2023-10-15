Whether RTO responsible for accident?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Allegations are being made that the accident occurred in the wee hours on the Samruddhi Express Way due to the negligence of Regional Transport Office (RTO). The transport commissioner has taken serious cognizance of the allegations and an inquiry was conducted at RTO despite being Sunday.

A vehicle was passing dangerously on the Samruddhi Expressway. The RTO team stopped this vehicle and it was parked along the road. The Tempo Traveller came and hit the stationary vehicle on the road. The acting RTO Vijay Kathole is further investigating the matter. Statements of two assistant inspectors and other five to six employees were recorded till late evening.

The officers said that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has provided vehicles to the RTO inspectors. The RTO officers use these vehicles to take action against the vehicle breaching the traffic and speed norms on the Samruddhi Expressway.

Transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said, an inquiry is being conducted in this matter. Necessary action will be taken against the responsible after the inquiry is completed.