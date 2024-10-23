Who are Congress, AIMIM nominees from Central and East constituencies?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The legislative assembly election schedule has been announced. Barring a couple of political parties, they all have settled on the seat-sharing formula in connivance with their alliance partners in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or Mahayuti. The delay in announcing names by a few parties is creating curiosity among the voters (citizens), especially in the old city.

The city, owing to the population of electors, has been divided into three constituencies - Aurangabad West, Central and East. Henceforth the citizens were very curious to know about the names of nominees of Congress and AIMIM from Central and East constituencies.

Aurangabad Central; repetition of 2014 polls likely?

The old city politics plays a very crucial role. The voters here are curious to know who will be fielded by AIMIM from the Aurangabad Central constituency.

Earlier, it was hinted that the former MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel would be contesting from the constituency, but he recently shocked by announcing of contesting the Lok Sabha bye-election from Nanded. A rumour also is in air that he would be submitting his nomination papers from the Central constituency, but no such development has been officially acknowledged by party office-bearers.

Mahayuti has nominated the sitting MLA Pradeep Jaiswal from here, while on behalf of MVA, Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani today evening. Hence it is for sure that there will be a triangular fight between MVA, Mahayuti and AIMIM candidates at this election which is going to turn out very interesting like the polls in 2014, claimed the political sources.

Aurangabad East; who will bet the cat?

According to Congress insiders, they were demanding to field either a loyal or Muslim candidate from the East constituency. Former education officer M K Deshmukh is trying his level best to seek AB form from Congress to contest from the constituency. Needless to say, the political twist of Dr Gaffar Quadri breaking ties with AIMIM and seeking Congress nomination from the same constituency has become the talk of the town. He had also been to Delhi and the final word is expected to come in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leaders are keeping the political development under wraps and have not yet disclosed the names of its nominees from Central and East constituencies. On behalf of Mahayuti, BJP has nominated housing minister Atul Save (Mahayuti) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has fielded old-time city’s political activist Javed Qureshi. There is a possibility of a quadrangle fight. It is feared that Muslim voters are likely to be divided in the battle, said the political sources.