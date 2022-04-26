Why does someone remember loudspeaker now? Ajit Pawar

Aurangabad, April 26:

“Attempts are being made to pollute politics. When there is no issue, new disputes are being created. Why does someone remember the loudspeaker now? asked by Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, without mentioning the names of the opposition.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of MUPTA’s Silver Jubilee convention. Pawar also promised to hold a meeting in Mumbai this month to sort out MUPTA’s demands. “I don’t think that those who try to pollute politics will get any benefit,” he said.

He said that there were many problems during Covid situation yet, teachers' salary released.

“The financial situation has not improved as expected. The issues of teachers which can be resolved will be resolved in the meeting to be held in Mumbai,” he added.

NCP District president Kailas Patil, Arvind Chavan, Dwarkabhau Pathrikar, Ranganath Kale, MUPTA’s founder president Sambahji Waghmare were seated on the dais.