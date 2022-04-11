Why needed Bharat Ratna, when Phule has greatest title of Mahatma

Aurangabad, April 11:

The prestige of the ‘Bharat Ratna’ award has diminished as it is given to anybody. Then, why there is a need for such an award for Jyotiba Phule when he has the greatest title of ‘Mahatma’, questioned food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He was speaking during Samta Award recipients of the OBC community organised by Samta Parishad and NCP OCB Cell on the occasion of Mahatma Phule's birth anniversary on Monday.

Bhujbal further said, Mahatma is the greatest title and has been conferred on Basveshwar, Jyotiba Phule and Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi until now.

The demand to declare a public holiday on the birth anniversaries of social reformers is not legitimate as they had ceaselessly worked for the betterment of society conscientiously without any holiday.

People should discard superstitions and assimilate the thoughts of Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Shahu Maharaj, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhujbal appealed.

Speaking on the occasion, health minister Rajesh Tope mentioned that the Mahavikas Aghadi government has a clear stand that no elections will be held in Maharashtra without the political reservations for OBCs.

Former MLA Narayanrao Munde, Chetan and Rajeev Gajmal Mali, Dr Rajendra Dhanwai, S S Khandalkar, Siddharth Godam, Dr Anil Dhule, Dr Kunda Dhule, Sangeeta Pawar - Haribhau Pawar, Dr Sunil Dhule, Sanduba Pandav and others were felicitated by Bhujbal.

Initially, Shahir Sambhai Bhagat and his team presented a powada on the present social and political situation.

Samta Parishad district president Manoj Ghodke made an introductory speech. Ambadas Kadam conducted the proceedings while Anand Dhoke proposed a vote of thanks.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve, NCP district president Kailas Patil, Ishwar Balbuddhe also spoke on the occasion.

Bapusaheb Bhujbal, Subhash Raut, Nandkumar Ghodele, Bhausaheb Chikaltgaonkar, Khwaja Sharfoddin, Manjiri Ghadge and others were present on the dais.