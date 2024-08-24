Why ruling party conducted symbolic protest: Shinde Sena

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shinde Sena spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat said, “ There was no need for the ruling party to engage in symbolic protests. When a party is in power, it is the government's responsibility to ensure that the accused are brought to justice, including facing the death penalty if necessary. Whether it was appropriate or not for the ruling party to protest merely to counter the opposition, their party leaders should have decided on such matters.”

Shirsat spoke to the media persons at a press conference organised on Saturday. When asked about the BJP's protest demanding the death penalty for the accused in the Badlapur incident, Shirsat made the above remarks. He also criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi's protest, stating that it was an attempt to assert their party's presence.

He said, “The government had fulfilled its responsibilities by arresting the accused, taking action against the school, punishing the police for negligence in the investigation, and holding accountable those who delayed medical treatment. As was expected the opposition could have offered some constructive advice.”

Firm on statement 'Law Has Been Ignored'

Shirsat had previously said that "the law has been ignored" following the Badlapur incident. He reiterated his stance, explaining that while the police have now arrested the accused, and cannot be beaten up by entering the police station. However, my statement reflected the sentiment that if the accused had fallen into the hands of the public, they would have been dealt with harshly.

We might need to campaign with showers too

Commenting on Sharad Pawar getting drenched during a protest, MLA Shirsat remarked that Pawar seems to get wet in the rain quite often these days, and many others have started imitating him. The incident may evoke emotion at one time, not always. If people believe getting wet in the rain can win votes, then perhaps they might also need to campaign under showers in the upcoming assembly elections, he taunted.