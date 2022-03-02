Wife stabs hubby over money dispute

Aurangabad, March 2:

In a shocking incident, a wife stabbed her husband at Nathnagar on Sudkhakarnagar Road on Tuesday evening. over a dispute about giving her his entire salary

Shaikh Nizamuddin Ismail (28) works in a bank. He and his wife live in his joint family. However, she insisted Nizamoddin to separate from his family and she asked him that he should give the entire salary to her. However, he opposed her and they had a quarrel over the issue on Tuesday evening. She then abused him and stabbed him in the stomach. Nizamuddin was severely injured in the attack. She also threatened him to lodged a false complaint against him with the police. A case has been registered with Satara police station.