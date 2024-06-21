Winchester School celebrates International Day of Yoga

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students and staff of Winchester International English School celebrated International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm. Certified Yoga instructor Shaikh Mudassir along with teachers Sheetal Rathod and Nelaam Mahore led the Yoga sessions and guided the participating students through a series of asanas and pranayama.

Primary student Anaya Azeez shared the importance of Yoga in a brief speech. School director Dr Afsar Khan emphasized various physical and mental benefits of practicing yoga regularly, including stress reduction, improved flexibility, and concentration. Principal Saber Ahmed appreciated the students for actively engaging in the Yoga session.