Winchester School celebrates Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary

Aurangabad, Jan 3: Winchester International English School celebrated the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, the Indian lady educationist, social reformer and poet from Maharashtra. Student Samrudhhi Choudhari attired as Savitribai along with school director Dr Afsar Khan paid tribute to Savitribai Phule by garlanding her portrait. Students Samrudhhi, Mustafa Qureshi and Mustafa Khan spoke on Savitribai Phule, highlighting her life and achievements. Savitribai along with her husband social reformer Jyotiba Phule played an important role in improving women’s rights in Indian during British Rule. She founded the first girls’ school in Pune and fought against discrimination based on caste creed and religion, students said. The programme was anchored by student Saniya Amer. Dr Khan termed Savitribai Phule as mother of Indian Feminism and urged students to emulate her. SDO Tasnim Shaikh and supervisor Zia Siddiqui worked for the success.